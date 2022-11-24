Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $123,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.1 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

