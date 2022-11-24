Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of Chemed worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Chemed stock opened at $513.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.80. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

