Franklin Resources Inc. Has $124.79 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of Teradyne worth $124,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 81.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

