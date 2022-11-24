Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Columbia Banking System worth $124,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

