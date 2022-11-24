Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

