Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,828 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

