Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.