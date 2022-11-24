Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

