Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 13,309 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 124,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

