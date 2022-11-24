Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.18 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

