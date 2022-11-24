Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

