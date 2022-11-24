Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

