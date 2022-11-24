Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average is $180.25.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

