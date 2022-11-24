Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,147 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FMC opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

