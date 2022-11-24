American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

