Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $257,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,562.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 593,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 159,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

