King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.