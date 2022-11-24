Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

