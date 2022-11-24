King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $262,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $62.31 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

