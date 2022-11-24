King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $405,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

