Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 182,730 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 695.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

