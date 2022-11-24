Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 446 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Graham worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $641.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graham’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

