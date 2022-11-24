King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,602 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 371.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

