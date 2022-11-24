King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $450,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,585,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

