Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 21,082 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of RH worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 362.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

NYSE RH opened at $276.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.11 and its 200 day moving average is $266.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,767 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

