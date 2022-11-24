King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,318 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

