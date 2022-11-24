Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.06 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $297.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

