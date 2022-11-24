FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $189.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

