Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

