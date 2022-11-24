Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,940 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.16 and a 200 day moving average of $352.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

