Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,844 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

OMC stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

