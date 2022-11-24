Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 28,015 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Life Storage worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 83.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

