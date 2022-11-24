Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Garmin worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

GRMN opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

