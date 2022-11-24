Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11,244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Airbnb by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Price Performance

Insider Activity

ABNB stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock worth $94,263,463. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.