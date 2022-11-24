Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Catalent worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

