Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,679 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $127.26 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

