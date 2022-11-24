PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of PPL worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.3 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

