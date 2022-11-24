Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.75 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 96,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

