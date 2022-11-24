Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Gartner worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner stock opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.20. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $9,560,633 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

