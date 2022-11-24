Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of First Horizon worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,831.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.