Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

