Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 10,678 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 190,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

