Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,391 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 292.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $115,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $212,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

