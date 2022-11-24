Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

