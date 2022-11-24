FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.