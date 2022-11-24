Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in MSCI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 148.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of MSCI by 67.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 35,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.40 and a 200 day moving average of $443.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $649.89.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

