Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.