Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,864 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

