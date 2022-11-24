Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

