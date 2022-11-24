Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

